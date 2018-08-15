Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSGX. BidaskClub downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. 3,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 0.43. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 421,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 3,015.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.