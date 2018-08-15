Denny’s (DENN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Denny’s earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.1967512948328 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 1,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, SVP John William Dillon sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 11,506 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $181,909.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,092.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,907 shares of company stock worth $1,570,497. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

