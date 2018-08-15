Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,690 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,963,797 shares of the airline’s stock worth $169,766,000 after buying an additional 730,162 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,058 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,953,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,709.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $25,056.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,914.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $69.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

