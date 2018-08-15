Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.72. The stock has a market cap of $747.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 103.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,728 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 33.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. now owns 25,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

