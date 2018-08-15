Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 291,950.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,712 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 12.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 345,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 614,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $283.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $241.83 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

