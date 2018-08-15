Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,730 Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 98,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 33,984 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.27. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

