Dassault Systemes (DASTY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dassault Systemes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $151.76 on Tuesday. Dassault Systemes has a fifty-two week low of $96.48 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.47 million. equities analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software applications and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS 3D design software for 3D and electrical design, simulation, product data management, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides a scientific collaborative environment for biological formulated products and advanced materials.

