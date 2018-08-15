Darcrus (DAR) Price Tops $0.0963 on Exchanges

Darcrus (CURRENCY:DAR) traded up 49.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. Darcrus has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $1,284.00 worth of Darcrus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Darcrus has traded 30% higher against the dollar. One Darcrus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000314 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00258488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00152129 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000129 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Darcrus Token Profile

Darcrus’ genesis date was December 12th, 2016. Darcrus’ total supply is 13,600,388 tokens. Darcrus’ official Twitter account is @darcrus . The official website for Darcrus is darcr.us

Buying and Selling Darcrus

Darcrus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darcrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darcrus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Darcrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

