Danone Sponsored ADR common stock (DANOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone Sponsored ADR common stock (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone Sponsored ADR common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Danone Sponsored ADR common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danone Sponsored ADR common stock from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Danone Sponsored ADR common stock has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

