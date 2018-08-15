Danaher Co. (DHR) Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,526,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,261,685,000 after buying an additional 2,542,198 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 170.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,756,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,865,000 after buying an additional 1,736,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 121.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,979,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,850,000 after buying an additional 1,087,088 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 149.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,775,000 after buying an additional 958,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7,386.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 268,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 265,035 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Bank of America set a $113.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.32 per share, for a total transaction of $110,505.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,827,953 shares in the company, valued at $187,036,150.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $1,512,701.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,312.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

