D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $542,000 Position in Qualys Inc (QLYS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,429 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qualys to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qualys to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Shares of QLYS opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Qualys had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.13 million. equities analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 12,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,072,127.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,544,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,046 shares of company stock valued at $18,381,884. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.