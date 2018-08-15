D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,686.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.01 million. research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,435,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hallett sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $9,316,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,018 shares of company stock worth $18,255,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

