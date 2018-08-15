D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,360,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,562,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,562,000.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

