Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $538,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.11, for a total value of $498,306.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,920.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,491 shares of company stock worth $8,754,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

Shares of COST opened at $222.00 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

