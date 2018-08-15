CymaBay Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.90. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 41.7% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 63.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

