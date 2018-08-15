Cyberark Software (CYBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk recently reported strong second-quarter 2018 results wherein both the top and bottom line increased year over year. The company’s outlook for the current quarter as well as full-year 2018 was also encouraging. CyberArk is benefiting from its strategic acquisitions like Conjur and Vaultive. Moreover, deal wins in new as well as add-on business mostly from advisory firms are a tailwind. Nonetheless, the increasing operating expenses due to various improvement initiatives are anticipated to hurt bottom-line in the near term. Also, CyberArk faces competition from numerous big and small companies in the security application market. Over the past few years, the demand for IT security has been rising driven by increasing awareness and cyber-attacks, making the market more attractive for new players. Hence, to keep up with the competition, the company must deliver prompt and and advanced technologies to suit customer requirements.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

CYBR stock opened at $70.92 on Monday. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. equities research analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

