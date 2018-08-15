CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Raised by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.9% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

