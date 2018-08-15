CVD Equipment (CVV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. 4,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,839. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

