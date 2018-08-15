Cushing MLP Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0903 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.8% annually over the last three years.

SRV opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (the Fund), formerly Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of infrastructure master limited partnerships (MLPs) and MLP-related investments (together, MLP Investments).

