Curtiss-Wright (CW) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. William Blair upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Shares of CW traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.93. The stock had a trading volume of 160,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,953. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.52. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 0.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total transaction of $165,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

