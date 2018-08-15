CSG Systems International (CSGS) Now Covered by Sidoti

Research analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of CSGS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. 169,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,839. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 119,904 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth $11,093,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 160,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 441.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 138,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 113,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

