CryptCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (CRYPT)

CryptCoin (CURRENCY:CRYPT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, CryptCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One CryptCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. CryptCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of CryptCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012096 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryptCoin Coin Profile

CryptCoin (CRYPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. CryptCoin’s total supply is 6,070,409 coins. The official website for CryptCoin is cryptco.org . CryptCoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptcointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptCoin Coin Trading

CryptCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

