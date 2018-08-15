Cryolife Inc (CRY) Director Harvey Morgan Sells 10,000 Shares

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Director Harvey Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,730.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. 133,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,400. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.73. Cryolife Inc has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $34.15.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.08 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryolife by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,135,000 after acquiring an additional 645,825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 345,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

