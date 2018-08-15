Cryolife Inc (CRY) CEO Sells $4,824,000.00 in Stock

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) CEO James P. Mackin sold 150,000 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $4,824,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. 133,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,400. Cryolife Inc has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cryolife by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

