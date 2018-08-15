Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 216,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Crown has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 58.64% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Urkiel acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,252,098.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Crown by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 309,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Crown by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,385,000 after purchasing an additional 87,172 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.