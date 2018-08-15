Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,987 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $408,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,809,990 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $80,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 166.7% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $1,877,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. ValuEngine upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

In other 3D Systems news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.26. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $20.00.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.83 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.