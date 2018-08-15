Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.
EGRX opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.43. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $85.66.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
