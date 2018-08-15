Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

EGRX opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.43. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $85.66.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.78 million. analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

