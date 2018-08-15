Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $235,000 in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) Stock

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,520 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,803,000 after purchasing an additional 280,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 1,360.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $2,569,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $2,143,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $1,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 0.06%. analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

