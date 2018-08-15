Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,216 AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 373,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,214,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,028,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 958.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 810,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 651,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 381,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.97.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.02 million. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of AngioDynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.