Critical Review: OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OVCHY) & Bancolombia (CIB)

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (NYSE: CIB) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Bancolombia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $13.33 billion 2.61 $4.15 billion N/A N/A Bancolombia $5.76 billion 1.80 $784.50 million $3.64 11.83

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bancolombia.

Dividends

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bancolombia pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Bancolombia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancolombia 1 6 0 0 1.86

Bancolombia has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.16%. Given Bancolombia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 31.48% 10.39% 0.97% Bancolombia 10.59% 8.67% 1.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats Bancolombia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides a range of products and services to individuals, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, bancassurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; and investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers, as well as customized and structured equity-linked financing services. It serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 590 branches and representative offices in 18 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

