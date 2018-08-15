Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

CRNX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

CRNX stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 400,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc bought 353,180 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $6,576,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 755,180 shares of company stock valued at $13,410,212.

