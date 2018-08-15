Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Earns News Impact Score of 0.08

Media coverage about Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.245650245591 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,763. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

In related news, insider Alan Seth Krasner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc bought 353,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $6,576,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 755,180 shares of company stock valued at $13,410,212.

