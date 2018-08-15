Cree (CREE) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) dropped 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $46.26. Approximately 4,860,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 1,336,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

CREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cree from $39.36 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Nomura started coverage on Cree in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.69 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,576 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 530,136 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,950 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Cree by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 58,613 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cree by 2,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

