Credit Suisse Group Boosts Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Price Target to $19.00

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALDR. ValuEngine raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.66. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01. analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $98,481.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,719.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark James Litton sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $405,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,087 shares of company stock worth $1,785,094. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 394,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 229,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,000.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

