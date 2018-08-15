Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (CRM) a $170.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $170.00 price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

NYSE CRM opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.38 per share, for a total transaction of $878,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,211,897.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,376,260 and have sold 584,809 shares worth $80,102,934. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,091,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,408 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13,535.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,321 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13,746.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after purchasing an additional 961,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

