Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give K&S (SDF) a €19.80 Price Target

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €19.80 ($22.50) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.57 ($25.65).

Get K&S alerts:

SDF stock opened at €20.02 ($22.75) on Wednesday. K&S has a 52-week low of €18.92 ($21.50) and a 52-week high of €24.74 ($28.11).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.