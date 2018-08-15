Creativecoin Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Creativecoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Creativecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Creativecoin has a market capitalization of $776,392.00 and $1,440.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000531 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006616 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

Creativecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 15,769,710 coins. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org . The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

