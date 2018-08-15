Cray (CRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cray from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAY opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.48. Cray has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.68 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. analysts anticipate that Cray will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cray during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cray during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Cray during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cray during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cray during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

