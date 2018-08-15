Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. Craft Brew Alliance posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Craft Brew Alliance.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BREW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 732,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 87,512 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 167,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $377.57 million, a P/E ratio of 140.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

