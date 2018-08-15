Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $749,000 Holdings in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PX. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Praxair during the first quarter worth about $162,150,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 856,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,595,000 after buying an additional 510,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,944,000 after buying an additional 434,003 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Praxair in the 1st quarter valued at $44,106,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 464,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 286,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Praxair from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.42.

PX traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Praxair, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

