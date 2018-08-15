Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires 1,914 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up about 1.2% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 74.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,095,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,059,000 after buying an additional 2,599,918 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,120,000 after buying an additional 923,179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 244.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after buying an additional 898,427 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 63.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,274,000 after buying an additional 853,062 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,582,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,768,000 after buying an additional 706,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday. Leerink Swann set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,037. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

