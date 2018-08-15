Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases Shares of 13,121 Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Union Pacific by 85.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $174,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

