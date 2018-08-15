Correvio Pharma (CORV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORV traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

