Correvio Pharma (CORV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:CORV traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares.
About Correvio Pharma
