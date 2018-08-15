Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,625,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,522,963,000 after buying an additional 803,539 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 6,212,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,203,000 after buying an additional 328,291 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 23.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,620,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,693,000 after buying an additional 1,057,746 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after buying an additional 105,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after buying an additional 136,777 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 237,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $7,805,638.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 45,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,501,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,264 shares of company stock worth $19,079,432 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

