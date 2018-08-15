Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 48,471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 906.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,821,887 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 709.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 154,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.752 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSXP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.04.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

