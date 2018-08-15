Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.54% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 15,986.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,130 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Shares of HYGH stock opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $92.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

