Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 913.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 86.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.59 and a one year high of $90.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 42.08%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.