CorMedix (CRMD) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) has been given a $3.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 445.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 16,300.49% and a negative return on equity of 318.95%.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

