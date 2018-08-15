CorMedix (CRMD) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) has been given a $3.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 445.45% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th.
Shares of CRMD stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
About CorMedix
CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.
