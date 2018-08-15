Cormark Weighs in on Trinidad Drilling Ltd.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TDG)

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Trinidad Drilling in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Cormark also issued estimates for Trinidad Drilling’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDG. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.30 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. GMP Securities lowered Trinidad Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trinidad Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

TSE:TDG opened at C$1.80 on Monday. Trinidad Drilling has a twelve month low of C$1.33 and a twelve month high of C$2.11.

In other news, Director Brian Burden purchased 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$30,396.00.

Trinidad Drilling Company Profile

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. designs, builds, and operates drilling rigs for complex wells primarily in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides land drilling services. The company operates 70 rigs in Canada; and 69 rigs in the United States and internationally. It also engages in construction and insurance businesses; and provides rig technology and labor services.

