Corium International (CORI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Corium International, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products that leverage advanced technologies in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. Corium has developed six marketed products in the prescription drug and consumer markets: Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System for hypertension, Fentanyl TDS for chronic pain and four Crest Advanced Seal Whitestrips products. The company has two proprietary transdermal technology platforms with applications in multiple drug categories and indications: Corplex(TM) and MicroCor(R). Corium International, Inc. is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Get Corium International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Corium International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Corium International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of CORI stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.11. Corium International has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. Corium International had a negative net margin of 155.21% and a negative return on equity of 298.48%. equities research analysts anticipate that Corium International will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORI. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Corium International by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,923,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corium International by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Corium International by 99.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 250,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corium International by 40.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corium International during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corium International (CORI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corium International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corium International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.